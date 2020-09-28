One carb you MUST include in your diet if trying to lose weight

Carbs have gained a lot of bad reputation in the past few years with many people quitting them to lose weight and while it is true that some carbs toss your weight loss plans out (simple carbs), some carbs help your body retain one of the most required nutrients to lose weight, that is, dietary fiber.

Fibre has proven to help with overall weight loss by keeping one full for longer and thus stopping them from binge eating. Fibre also helps by aiding digestion.

Turning to carbs high in fiber is great for your body, and your weight loss plan, and there's one carb that's stuffed with fiber that makes it the best carb for weight loss, and that's black beans.

Why Black Beans are "good" for weight loss?

Several people deem black beans as a superfood as they are naturally gluten-free and plant-based. In addition to this, black beans are high in protein, folate, and dietary fiber (8 grams per 1/2 cup serving).

Also read Work from home: Tips to dress for an online meeting

Black beans are also low in fat as 1/2 cup of black beans have less than one gram of fat and yet are packed with 7 grams of protein and around 20 grams of carbs.

A tip: If you pair black beans with some brown rice, you are getting all nine essential amino acids, which makes it an absolute source of protein.

Other Carbs that aid you in eating healthy

Even though black beans are packed with nutrients, it's not the only carb that will help you lose weight. T

Quinoa, for example, is also packed with fiber, and even contains all nine essential amino acids on its own.

Oats are also a great source of fiber and have even been proven to help with longevity.

Other whole grains, also fruits like apples are great sources of fiber.

Keeping this is mind, one has a lot of options to choose from (carb-wise) when it comes to food. However, if you had to choose a carbohydrate that's packed with fiber that will help with your overall weight loss efforts, black beans are certainly a great choice.