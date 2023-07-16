Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Managing asthma during the monsoon season requires extra attention and precautionary measures. By following these six effective tips, you can reduce the likelihood of asthma attacks and maintain control over your condition.

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat, but it also brings along increased humidity and dampness, which can trigger asthma symptoms. Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to difficulty in breathing, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. If you are an asthma sufferer, it is crucial to take extra precautions during the rainy season to manage your condition effectively. In this article, we will discuss six effective tips to help you keep your asthma symptoms in check and stay healthy during the monsoon.

Stay indoors during heavy rainfall

When it's pouring outside, the air tends to be laden with moisture and allergens, which can exacerbate asthma symptoms. To minimize your exposure to triggers, it is advisable to stay indoors as much as possible during heavy rainfall. Keep your windows and doors closed to prevent damp air from entering your home. Use an air purifier with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to improve indoor air quality.

Maintain a clean and dry environment

Dampness is a breeding ground for mold and dust mites, both of which can trigger asthma attacks. Take proactive measures to keep your surroundings clean and dry. Regularly clean your home, particularly areas prone to moisture, such as bathrooms, basements, and kitchens. Use a dehumidifier to reduce indoor humidity levels and prevent the growth of mold and dust mites.

Avoid exposure to allergens

During the monsoon, there is a higher chance of encountering common allergens like pollen, dust, and mold spores. Minimize your exposure to these triggers by taking precautions when venturing outdoors. Wear a mask or scarf to cover your nose and mouth, which can help filter out airborne allergens. Additionally, avoid visiting places with a high concentration of allergens, such as gardens, parks, or construction sites.

Follow medication and treatment plans

Adhering to your prescribed asthma medication and treatment plan is crucial, especially during the monsoon season. Take your medications regularly as prescribed by your healthcare provider, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. This will help maintain control over your asthma and reduce the risk of exacerbations. If you use inhalers, make sure they are in good working condition and always keep a spare one handy.

