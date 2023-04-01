Search icon
April Fool's Day 2023: Why is it celebrated? History, significance and more

As much as it is a day for practical jokes and harmless pranks, April 1 is also an opportunity to spread goodwill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

Representational Image

April Fool's Day 2023: Today is APRIL 1, the day when everyone is meant to be tricked into believing a deception. Every year on April 1st, people all around the world celebrate April Fool's Day. No matter how bleak things may seem, it is always important to do what you can to make others happy and spread some joy—but never at the cost of others.

Everyone has a tonne of fun making plans and pulling pranks on each other on this day. Indeed, April 1st has become more well-known throughout the years, including this year. You may make today even more special and memorable for your loved ones by sharing the following greetings, quotations, and thoughts with them.

April Fool’s Day 2023: History
Some historians claim that the date of April 1 may be traced back to 1582, when France changed from the Gregorian to the Julian calendar.

The start of a new year on the Julian calendar occurs around April 1. As a result, some individuals who learned about the calendar shift late persisted in celebrating the New Year at the end of March despite widespread ridicule. Those who didn't realise that January 1 was now the new year were dubbed "April Fools."

In the eighteenth century, April 1st became widely celebrated in Britain. Scotland is where the tradition of celebrating April Fools Day began, and the two-day holiday has since spread to other countries.

April Fool’s Day 2023: Significance
On April 1st, people are encouraged to spread joy with practical jokes, harmless pranks, and general hoopla. Even if you've just upset someone, all it takes to make him laugh is a harmless practical joke. We also bond as a group as we plot our pranks and enjoy one other's company.\

Happy April Fool's Day 2023 Jokes

  • Infants born on March 31st are the easiest to fool on April Fools Day since they were born only yesterday.
  • What did April Fool's Day have to say after winning an award? "You've been pranked."
  • I don't always make April Fools' jokes. That's how you get taken in by a joke. 
  • Why are eggs delighted by April Fool's Day? Because they adore useful yolks.
  • What is the best holiday for a stepladder? It's April Fools' Day.

