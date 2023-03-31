Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens for public in Mumbai, here's all you need to know

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai has officially opened to the public today, March 31. Located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, the institution reflects Nita Ambani's lifelong ambition to conserve and promote Indian arts.

The cultural centre has state-of-the-art facilities such as a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 4-story Art House, and a Pavilion with a museum-like convertible space of 52,627 square feet space for performances and a Studio Theatre. The NMACC grand opening celebration begins today and will last for three days. Zendaya and Tom Holland, two Hollywood stars, have flown in for the cultural landmark's official launch in Mumbai.

There will be a wide variety of public activities and shows after the first three-day debut. Find out what's going on and how much it'll cost you to attend below.

On the eve of the opening of NMACC, Nita Ambani sought blessings by doing puja on Ram Navami (March 30). The film also included a brief look around the event space.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a groundbreaking multi-arts facility that has a breathtaking assortment of traditional lotus designs, semi-precious stones, complex jaali work, and sumptuous jewel tones in its design.

The Studio Theatre is a 250-seat compact facility with state-of-the-art sound and lighting that is said to be a performer's dream.

The NMACC Art House is intended to be a mecca for artists from all over the world. The four-story, 16,000-square-foot art space is intended to display installations and exhibits that introduce visitors to the rich cultural heritage of India and other parts of the world.