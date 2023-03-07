Anupam Kher net worth: The Kashmir Files actor has 2 bungalows, earns Rs 8 lakh per day

Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files earned over Rs 300 crore last year. (File)

Anupam Kher is one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry. He is known for his versatile acting. He has played a villain, he has done comedy, he has played serious roles -- the thespian has been an acting school unto himself. He has turned 68.

Anupam Kher is also known for articulating his political views. His wife Kiran Kher is a BJP MP. Anupam is also a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anupam Kher's father was a clerk in Shimla. Anupam Kher's family had faced financial struggles when he was growing up. He had had a tough childhood and youth until he landed the film Saransh. In his late twenties, he played the role of an old man. Today, Anupam Kher is one of the richest actors in India.

Anupam Kher is one of the best actors in India. He takes crores as fee for movies. He also does endorsements. Anupam Kher has lakhs of followers on social media. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 450 crore.

He owns two bungalows in Mumbai -- one in Andheri, the other is Juhu. The price of his bungalows is over Rs 50 crore.

Anupam Kher is also a producer and a director. He also owns several businesses. He has various cars in his garage -- including BMW and Scorpio. He reportedly charges a fee between Rs 3-5 crore. His yearly income is Rs 30 crore, which is around Rs 8 lakh per day.

