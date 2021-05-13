Akshaya Tritiya 2021: List of city-wise auspicious timings to buy gold

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, will appear on May 14, Friday, this year. The day is considered extremely favourable and holy by Hindus.

For the unversed, the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakha month is observed as Akshay Tritiya. The word Akshaya means one that never diminishes and therefore the day is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It is believed that any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya performed on this day never diminish and stays with the person forever. According to Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya.

It is also said that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious and brings fortune to the family. It is believed that the yellow metal bought on this day never diminishes and continues to grow and bring wealth. The day is ruled by Lord Vishnu.

As per Hindu scriptures, Akshay Tritiya, Yugadi, and Vijaya Dashami are the most auspicious timings to undertake new tasks/projects.

Let us tell you more about the Tithi and most auspicious timings to buy gold in your city, and other details of the day.

Akshay Tritiya 2021: Tithi and timings

The Akshaya Tritiya 2021 tithi will begin on Friday, May 14 at 5.38 am and will last till Saturday, May 15 at 7.59 am. The puja muhurat will take place between 5.38 am to 12.18 pm on May 14. The whole day is auspicious, however, certain periods are believed to bring the most favourable outcome.

Here are the city-wise timings to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2021:

New Delhi: 5.38 am to 12.18 pm

Mumbai: 6.04 am to 12.35 pm

Chennai: 5.44 am to 12.05 pm

Ahmedabad: 5.59 am to 12.36 pm

Hyderabad: 5.44 am to 12.12 pm

Bengaluru: 5.55 am to 12.16 pm

Kolkata: 4.56 am to 7.59 am on May 15

Jaipur: 05.40 am to 12.23 pm

Akshaya Tritiya is a good day to buy gold also because the gold prices are dipped at the time. Many offers and discounts are also given by various jewellery brands.