Banks to remain closed for 12 days in May 2021 - check complete list here

On one hand, it is good news for bank employees but for the customers, the month of May is surely not going to be easy. The reason being is that all public and private sector banks across India will remain closed for up to 12 days in May 2021, including weekends and for various festivals.

On the occasion of Eid-UI-Fitr, banks in most of the states will remain closed on May 14, 2021. Besides, banks will observe holidays on May 1, May 7, May 13, May 14, and May 26 on account of Labour Day, Jumat-ul-Vida, Id-Ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Buddha Pournima, respectively. But banks will not be closed for all 5 days in all states as holidays vary from state to state.

The bank holidays are listed by the State Government, Central Government, and Union Territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

List of bank holidays in May 2021

May 1, 2021 - Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 2, 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)

May 7, 2021 - Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021 - Second Saturday

May 9, 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)

May 13, 2021 - Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

May 14, 2021 - Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)

May 22, 2021 - Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021 - Buddha Pournima

May 30, 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)