Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta looks stunning in pink ruffled dress at baby shower ceremony, photos go viral

In one of the photos, Shloka Mehta could also be seen participating in a canvas painting competition. While posing for a group picture, the scenery drawn by Shloka Mehta was visible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta looks stunning in pink ruffled dress at baby shower ceremony, photos go viral
Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and son Akash Ambani are expecting their second child and so far, it seems that the couple is making the most out of their pregnancy. Shloka Mehta has been grabbing headlines for the past few days. A few days back Shloka Mehta was spotted paying a visit to Siddhivinayak with Akash Ambani, her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, and her son, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

Now, new photos have surfaced online from Shloka Mehta's intimate baby shower ceremony which was hosted by the parents of son Prithvi’s preschool friends. The baby shower was held for Shloka Mehta and two other expecting mothers. In the photos that are going viral, Shloka Mehta could be seen dressed in a pink ruffled dress and floral headband.

article-2023514214434653026000

In one of the photos, Shloka Mehta could also be seen participating in a canvas painting competition. While posing for a group picture, the scenery drawn by Shloka Mehta was visible. 

article-2023514214420052920000

On May 21, 2023, paparazzi spotted Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Prithvi Ambani coming out of the Siddhivinayak temple premises after seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani could be seen holding Prithvi Ambani in his arms. On the other hand, mom-to-be Shloka Mehta and Akash Mehta could be seen following them. Shloka Mehta wore a pink flowy kurta and showed off her baby bump. Akash Ambani was wearing casual shorts and a contrasting t-shirt. 

Last week too, the Ambani family was seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Akash Ambani was seen carrying Prithvi, and Mukesh Amani stood with them with folded hands.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Uma Harathi N, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate who topped UPSC 2022 exam with AIR 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.