7 home remedies that will rid you of the problem of acidity

Acidity has become a common problem for people these days. Due to bad lifestyle and unhealthy diet, nowadays a lot of people are facing acidity problem. But taking medicine every time is no solution to the problem. Improving lifestyle, eating proper diet at regular intervals and daily exercise can help you get rid of it.

But despite everything even then if you face the problem of acidity, then home remedies are the best treatment to get rid of it. Some home remedies right out of your kitchen are amazing for acidity, which not only gives quick relief but also makes digestion good.

There are many reasons responsible for acidity and gas in the stomach. Acid reflux disease causes excess secretion of acid in the stomach.

Reasons for acidity

The long gap between meal times can be one of the causes of acidity.

Eating more fried, oily or spicy food can also causes acidity.

Some people also have acidity by eating sour food like lemons or curd.

If digestive system is not working properly then also you can have acidity.

Excessive secretion of hydrochloric acid in the stomach can lead to acidity.

Stress and lack of exercise are also some other reasons for acidity.

Home remedies for acidity

1. Mix one teaspoon carom seeds powder and one teaspoon dry ginger powder. Add a pinch of black salt to it. Taking one spoon of this mixture with a cup of warm water provides relief in acidity, flatulence, colic, indigestion and loose motions.

2. Celery seeds are good for the stomach. A mixture of carom seeds, dry ginger and black salt gives relief in gas, flatulence and indigestion.

3. Celery is a natural home remedy to get relief from stomach acidity. Soak 3 spoons of carom seeds in lemon juice. Dry it and mix black salt in it. To avoid the problem of gas, eat one teaspoon of the mixture twice a day.

4. Taking a spoonful of carom seeds with a little black salt gets rid of gas or gastritis. Ajwain seeds are rich in thymol which helps in secreting gastric juice. This helps in digestion.

5. Boil 3 to 4 spoons of carom seeds in half a liter of water. Keep boiling it till it reduces to half. Filter the mixture and drink the water. It is beneficial in the problem of gastritis.

6. In case of acidity, flatulence and dyspepsia, it is advised to take one spoon of carom seeds with lukewarm water for 7 to 10 days. Ajwain seeds act as antacids.

7. Ajwain is rich in anti-acidic properties. For this, boil ajwain in water. Filter the mixture and drink it to reduce acidity and indigestion. Consuming a mixture of ajwain, cumin and ginger powder can also cure the problem of acid reflux.