Here's how to know one is suffering from migraine or headache

We often have the tendency to pass off migraines as just another headache. So if you are also one of those who believe that pain in the head is nothing but an ordinary headache then here is some food for thought. Pain in the head is just one of the many symptoms of migraines.

Headaches cause pain in the head, face, or upper neck, and can vary in frequency and intensity. A migraine is an extremely painful primary headache disorder. Migraines are a neurological disease that involve nerve pathways and chemicals.

How to differentiate between migraine and headaches

Headaches refer to independent conditions that cause pain in the head, face, or neck and can last anywhere from 30 minutes to a week. Migraine can cause intense, throbbing headaches that last anywhere from a few hours to several days.

People with migraine may experience recurring symptoms that doctors call episodes or attacks. Headaches are only one symptom of migraines, and they can range in severity. It usually affects one side of the head. Headaches usually occur on both sides of your head.

Some specific areas where headaches can occur include the forehead, temples, and back of the neck. In migraine, the pounding or pulsing pain usually begins in the forehead, the side of the head, or around the eyes. The headache gradually gets worse.

When compared with tension or other headache types, migraine headache pain can be moderate to severe. Some people may experience headaches so severe they seek medical care. A migraine episode can occur in four distinct phases, though not everyone experiences every phase.

What is chronic migraine

If headache lasts 15 days a month for three or more months together then it may be chronic migraine.

What begins as headaches of a lesser frequency develop a more frequent pattern, thus becoming chronic.

Some migraine sufferers may experience symptoms a day or two before the actual migraine occurs.

Symptoms include moderate to severe intensity headache, throbbing pain, pain on both sides of the head.

Dizziness, vomiting, nausea, and sensitivity to light, sound, and smells are some other common symptoms.

Every person with chronic migraine has different triggers, but common ones include a lack of sleep, caffeine and stress.

Treatment

People can use medication and lifestyle changes to treat their symptoms and help prevent future episodes.

People can treat tension headaches and mild migraines with over-the-counter medications with doctor's suggestion.

Moderate to severe migraine symptoms may not respond to OTC treatments. They require prescription medications.

Some lifestyle factors may also help prevent migraine episodes and some types of headache.

Exercise regularly, make dietary changes, use relaxation techniques like mindful breathing and mediation, learn stress-management.