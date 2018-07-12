Rajasthan: Anganwadi children won’t look on when school kids have milk

The discrimination couldn’t be more stark as the Annapurna milk distribution scheme started by the state government offers warm milk to schoolchildren while kids at the Anganwadi centers watch on!

How does it look when children in a school get to drink milk but other kids at the same place are deprived of it? The discrimination couldn’t be more stark as the Annapurna milk distribution scheme started by the state government offers warm milk to schoolchildren while kids at the Anganwadi centers watch on!

In Dungarpur, however, children at the Anganwadis will also get to drink fresh and warm milk.

In Dungarpur, the milk distribution program for Anganwadi children is soon going to be implemented on the initiative of district collector Rajendra Bhatt. “From July 16, Dungarpur will become the first and only district among all 33 districts of the state, where the milk scheme will be started for the children going to Anganwadi centers also,” a district administration official said.

On July 2, the state government launched Annapurna Milk Scheme for children from class 1 to 8 in all government schools. Under the scheme every child is being given milk in school for three days during a week.

In Dungarpur, there are 704 Anganwadi centers being operated within the school premises. “During the visit to one such Anganwadi centre which was being run in a primary school, I saw that school children drinking milk while children of Anganwadi center, on the other hand, were feeling deprived,” Rajendra Bhatt told DNA. “We tried to feed the children at these centers, but in the absence of any provision, funding was a big challenge in front of us,” he added.

The Green Marble Association has come forward and committed to contribute Rs18 lakh for the initiative. In a meeting, held on Monday, necessary documentation was completed and scheme is now going to be implemented from July 16. There are total 28,006 children in 2,113 Anganwadis in the district. Half of them, 14,003 children will be given 50 ml of milk on alternate days. As per the agreement, 1,250 to 1,350 litres of milk will be needed for all the children. “That will cost around Rs5 lakh per month. So, we have already secured sufficient funding for the next 4 months,” said Bhatt.

Bhatt has an intention to make this initiative a public movement. “Efforts are on to get contribution from employees of the government department in the form of their one day’s salary. I am sure that we will be able to continue it in a long run. This initiative includes those 12,366 children also who are malnourished. It will help to stop the dropout at Anganwadis,” he said.

Dungarpur plan

