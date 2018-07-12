Rajasthan: Anganwadi children won’t look on when school kids have milk

Headlines

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for "dil se bura lagta hai" meme passes away in road accident

Salman Khan's security pushes away Vicky Kaushal, Krystal Jung makes Cannes debut & more | DNA Entertainment Warp, May 26

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

HomeJaipur

business

Rajasthan: Anganwadi children won’t look on when school kids have milk

The discrimination couldn’t be more stark as the Annapurna milk distribution scheme started by the state government offers warm milk to schoolchildren while kids at the Anganwadi centers watch on!

article-main
Latest News

Amit Bhatt

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

How does it look when children in a school get to drink milk but other kids at the same place are deprived of it? The discrimination couldn’t be more stark as the Annapurna milk distribution scheme started by the state government offers warm milk to schoolchildren while kids at the Anganwadi centers watch on! 

In Dungarpur, however, children at the Anganwadis will also get to drink fresh and warm milk.

In Dungarpur, the milk distribution program for Anganwadi children is soon going to be implemented on the initiative of district collector Rajendra Bhatt. “From July 16, Dungarpur will become the first and only district among all 33 districts of the state, where the milk scheme will be started for the children going to Anganwadi centers also,” a district administration official said. 

On July 2,  the state government launched Annapurna Milk Scheme for children from class 1 to 8 in all government schools. Under the scheme every child is being given milk in school for three days during a week.

In Dungarpur, there are 704 Anganwadi centers being operated within the school premises. “During the visit to one such Anganwadi centre which was being run in a primary school, I saw that school children drinking milk while children of Anganwadi center, on the other hand, were feeling deprived,”  Rajendra Bhatt told DNA. “We tried to feed the children at these centers, but in the absence of any provision, funding was a big challenge in front of us,” he added.

The Green Marble Association has come forward and committed to contribute Rs18 lakh for the initiative. In a meeting, held on Monday, necessary documentation was completed and scheme is now going to be implemented from July 16. There are total 28,006 children in 2,113 Anganwadis in the district. Half of them, 14,003 children will be given 50 ml of milk on alternate days. As per the agreement, 1,250 to 1,350 litres of milk will be needed for all the children. “That will cost around Rs5 lakh per month. So, we have already secured sufficient funding for the next 4 months,” said Bhatt.

Bhatt has an intention to make this initiative a public movement. “Efforts are on to get contribution from employees of the government department in the form of their one day’s salary. I am sure that we will be able to continue it in a long run. This initiative includes those 12,366 children also who are malnourished. It will help to stop the dropout at Anganwadis,” he said. 

Dungarpur plan 

There are total 28,006 children in 2,113 Anganwadis in the district. Half of them, 14,003 children will be given 50 ml of milk on alternate days. As per the agreement, 1,250 to 1,350 litres of milk will be needed for all the children.

The Green Marble Association has come forward and committed to contribute Rs18 lakh for the initiative. In a meeting, held on Monday, necessary documentation was completed and the scheme is now going to be implemented from July 16 in Dungarpur.  

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE