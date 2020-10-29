Watch – Virat Kohli angrily stares at Suryakumar Yadav in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, batsman ice cool

Headlines

Most expensive double wedding in India cost Rs 550 crore, no match for Ambani-Piramal ceremony; bride was…

Viral video: Woman's chilling cuddle session with colossal pythons shocks internet, watch

Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team win gold, women’s team bags silver

Like Chandrayaan, US-India relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to popular Haryanvi song, viral video burns internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most expensive double wedding in India cost Rs 550 crore, no match for Ambani-Piramal ceremony; bride was…

Viral video: Woman's chilling cuddle session with colossal pythons shocks internet, watch

Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team win gold, women’s team bags silver

8 must-watch Bollywood films shot in Delhi

8 superfoods to fight against dengue fever

10 Iron-rich vegetarian foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

India’s costliest Rs 75 crore TV ad made by Rohit Shetty, backed by Yash Raj Films, featured this Bollywood superstar

India's Best Dancer 3 Grand Finale: Samarpan Lama wins dance reality show, takes home Rs 15 lakh cash prize

HomeIPL

IPL

Watch – Virat Kohli angrily stares at Suryakumar Yadav in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, batsman ice cool

Virat Kohli had an angry stare down at Suryakumar Yadav during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 clash in Abu Dhabi. However, the batsman did not flinch and his conduct was hailed by social media for the focus and intensity after he was left out of the India squad for the tour of Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore was poised at a very interesting stage. Suryakumar Yadav held the key as Royal Challengers Bangalore looked for some quick wickets. However, the veteran Mumbai player stepped up and thwarted Virat Kohli’s plans as he managed to steady Mumbai Indians. The frustration was soon evident on Virat Kohli and he proceeded to do something in the 13th over of Mumbai Indians’ chase.

After Suryakumar Yadav hit a delivery to cover point, Virat Kohli rushed in and had an angry stare at Suryakumar Yadav. He was near the batsman and stared but Suryakumar Yadav was absolutely unmoved. The right-hander smashed 79* and helped Mumbai Indians to a magnificent five-wicket win as they went to the top of the table with 16 points and have closed in on a spot in the playoffs.

15-20 runs short

Speaking after the end of the match, Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper remarked that the team was 15-20 runs. Devdutt Padikkal smashed 74 but he did not find any support from the rest of the batting. Jasprit Bumrah was the star with 3/10 and in the match, he became the third Mumbai Indians bowler to take 100 wickets in the IPL, with the 100th wicket being that of Kohli.

“It was a strange phase of batting (the last five overs of the RCB innings). Everything went to the fielders and these kind of things happen. They bowled in good areas in the last 5 overs and stopped us 20 runs short. We were in the game until the 17th over and that was a decent effort by our bowlers. It's basically up to the gut of the captain and the conditions, we thought Dale and Morris for initial swing, and Washy in the powerplay. We needed a few wickets there, but their batsmen did a good job. This is always going to happen - some teams peak early and some do better later. As we can see, the teams in the lower half are turning out some really good performances now. When it's a top-two clash, it will always be intense and in a competition like the IPL, you can't expect any team to back down and be blown away,” Kohli said.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore now face Sunrisers Hyderabad while Mumbai Indians face a tricky contest against Delhi Capitals as the playoff race intensifies.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Is Sonam Kapoor right about honey being harmful to infant's health?

Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50m rifle 3P in Asian Games, shatter world record

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Meet IIM alumnus, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC in 2020, resigned as IAS officer after 10 years due to…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 39,700 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE