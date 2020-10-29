Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘meditative’ approach reaping rewards in IPL 2020 despite India snub

Suryakumar Yadav has been in magnificent form in IPL 2020, having hit fifties to help Mumbai Indians finish the game in style. On Wednesday, he showed his class with a brilliant, unbeaten 79* as Mumbai Indians won by five wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore to go on top of the table. The knock came in the backdrop of a massive disappointment of Suryakumar Yadav not being picked in the Indian squads for the tour to Australia. However, he let the bat do the talking and he gave selectors plenty to think after the Man of the Match winning performance in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking after the end of the match, Suryakumar Yadav revealed what was his game plan and how he managed to keep his focus intact. “I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it. Lot of meditation has helped,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

The monk-like calmness showed by Suryakumar Yadav reflected in the way how he calculated the assault on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowlers. He lapped Dale Steyn for a six while he dealt superbly with Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Morris to regularly keep the run-rate in check.

India call-up only a matter of time

The knock by Suryakumar Yadav saw plenty of people lash out at the selectors for not naming him in the India squad for the upcoming tour to Australia. India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri, though, tweeted that it was only a matter of time before he would break into the side.

“Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri tweeted. On Monday, the selection committee announced the squads for all three formats for the upcoming series between India and Australia. Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the white-ball squad and many people questioned this decision, even Harbhajan Singh.

Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play.. well played @mipaltan @IPL October 28, 2020

Harbhajan also ended up asking the selectors to go and see Suryakumar Yadav`s records in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Don`t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI. I request all the selectors to see his records," Harbhajan tweeted.

Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai Indians skipper, said that Suryakumar Yadav must be disappointed at the India cricket team snub. “We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone, coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual, if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come,” Pollard said in the post-match presentation.