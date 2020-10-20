VIDEO: Nicholas Pooran's terrible call for single leaves Mayank Agarwal on his head

In chase of a target score of 165 runs, KXIP got off to a terrible start and lost key wicket at regular intervals.

Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran got into a terrible mess up while running for a single during Kings XI Punjab's crucial IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (October 20).

In chase of a target score of 165 runs, KXIP got off to a terrible start and lost their skipper KL Rahul (15) to a smart Axar Patel delivery.

Chris Gayle joined Mayank Agarwal next and propelled KXIP towards the target score.

The 'Universe Boss' took 26 runs off Tushar Deshpande's first over and brought his side into the game. With the momentum shifting towards KXIP, Shreyas Iyer gave the ball to Ravichandran Ashwin in hopes to find a breakthrough and the veteran Indian spinner did not disappoint his skipper what so ever.

Ashwin first managed to knock-out Gayle's stumps off the second ball of his first over and sent the West Indian back for 26 runs. Nicholas Pooran walked out next and got off the mark with a terrific boundary. However, Ashwin struck right back in the next delivery when Pooran pushed the ball for a quick single.

At first, Agarwal - who was at the non-striker's end - refused to take the single but with Nicholas, almost half-way down the track, he decided to go for it.

This ultimately came back to haunt him after Ravichandran quickly collected the ball and threw it to Rishabh Pant, who dislodged the stumps in no time.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

This also had a double whammy on KXIP as Mayank Agarwal ended up hurting himself while trying to complete that single and left the pitch very gingerly.