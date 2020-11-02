Headlines

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 56th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, full squad

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 02:43 PM IST

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, full squad

Mumbai Indians (MI) and David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns for a must-win match for the south Indian franchise. 

The two had completed emphatic victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday's doubleheaders to leave six teams vying for three playoffs spots with the final round of the league stage remaining.

It was the ninth win from 13 matches for Mumbai, who had already booked one of the four playoffs spots and ensured that the four-time IPL winners will finish at the top of the eight-team league.

As for Hyderabad, they chased down a 121-run target with five wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare after an inspired bowling performance against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In their previous encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians had won by 34 runs. The innings saw fourteen sixes from MI and just seven from SRH.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played on November 3 and it will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timing of the match?

This will be a night game. The timing of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash will be 7:30 PM.

Squads of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

