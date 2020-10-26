Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SRH vs DC IPL 2020
SRH vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Delhi Capitals in an all-important clash for the playoff race in IPL 2020 on Tuesday (October 27) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This will be the 17th clash between the two sides with Sunrisers Hyderabad holding a 10-06 winning ration over the Delhi Capitals in their past 16 encounters. Shreyas Iyer's side will be looking to bounce back quickly with a win after their 59-run defeat in the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders last time around.
Meanwhile, SRH will be looking to keep their Playoff dreams alive after choking an easy win against the Kings XI Punjab, who managed to defend the lowest total in this year's IPL.
Earlier in the tournament when these two sides met, SRH defeated DC by just 2 runs despite Glenn Maxwell's late heroics.
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, David Warner
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder
Bowlers: Anrich Nirtje, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Probable Playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje
Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Anrich Nirtje, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Match details
The match will be played on October 27, 2020, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
SRH vs DC squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan
Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav
