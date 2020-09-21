SRH vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore best XI â€“ SRH vs RCB LIVE at 7:30 PM

SRH vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Match 3 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between SRH vs RCB at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to snap their jinx of never having won the Indian Premier League and it begins with their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, the team against whom they lost their IPL 2016 final. Kohli has been quite confident of the team composition and balance. In the pre-tournament interactions, Kohli has been relaxed and he has practised hard in the nets as well as encouraged the bowlers to do well with nailing the yorkers. Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the playoffs in IPL 2019 but lost in the Eliminator. David Warner is confident of leading the team to their second IPL title but they will be determined to not lose their opening game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a steady line-up and their foreign players lend balance to the team. The likes of Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers lend balance to the top order while Chris Morris or Moeen Ali give the lower middle order something to work with. Adam Zampa is a superb spinner under the conditions. Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav make up a superb bowling line-up while Devdutt Padikkal and Shivam Dube are exciting youngsters to watch out. Parthiv Patel is the veteran while Virat Kohli is a run-machine. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad opening duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are considered the best in the world. With Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in the line-up, the bowling looks incredibly strong. There is a slight concern about the depth of the Indian contingent and their rustiness but Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to utilise them.

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB)

Date: 21 Sep 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs RCB Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:

Wriddhiman Saha

SRH vs RCB Dream11 BATSMEN:

Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers

David Warner

Manish Pandey

Devdutt Padikkal

SRH vs RCB Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:

Mohammad Nabi

Chris Morris

SRH vs RCB Dream11 BOWLERS:

Rashid Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Navdeep Saini

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad

David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

