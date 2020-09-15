MS Dhoni's unique record in IPL leaves even Rohit, Virat and Gayle behind

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is right around the corner as it is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

While franchises and players are getting ready to participate in the cash-rich tournament, many teams will be looking to break many records.

With it comes to the limited-overs matches, the one things that grab everyone's attention is the rain of sixes.

Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers come into play when one talks about hitting the ball off the fence.

However, there is one record that MS Dhoni holds that has left players like Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and others behind.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) holds the record of hitting at least one six in his last 100 matches. Apart from Dhoni, no other batsman has been able to hit a six in 100 matches.

The cricketers who follow Dhoni in this record are Suresh Raina, who has hit sixes in 98 matches. Raina is followed by Virat Kohli, who has hit sixes in 89 matches, while Rohit Sharma has hit sixes in 88 matches.

Following these Indian giants is Chris Gayle who has hit sixes in 86 matches, while AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard have hit six in the 76-76 match.

As for the IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. RCB will take Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of the tournament on September 21.