Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs MI IPL 2020

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

Woman earns Rs 42,000 monthly income by renting out half of her bed, details here

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Viral Video: Woman with prosthetic leg dances gracefully to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa', internet loves it

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

Virat Kohli Gets 'Verbal' Warning From BCCI, Know Why The Board Is Unhappy With India Cricketer

7 Benefits of ginger

3 captains MS Dhoni has played under in IPL

5 ways to prevent hypotension (low blood pressure)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Virat Kohli Gets 'Verbal' Warning From BCCI, Know Why The Board Is Unhappy With India Cricketer

Magnus Carlsen Managed To Play Better Than Me, Says Pragg After Winning Silver In FIDE World Cup

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to undergo 3 months intense training for YRF spy film? Here's what we know

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs MI IPL 2020

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 02:18 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are the two-time IPL champions and that puts them in an elite league of clubs that have won this prestigious tournament. However, if there is one team against whom they have their worst nightmare, it is the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma’s side are the only team to have won the IPL four times. But, more importantly, they have inflicted a defeat on the Kolkata Knight Riders 19 times out of the 25 encounters that they have faced. Mumbai Indians have always gotten the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in every edition barring 2014. In IPL 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders achieved history when they defeated Mumbai Indians for the first and so far only time twice in one edition.

Mumbai Indians suffered a big jolt in IPL 2020 when they lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. This prolonged their misery in the UAE to six games without a win. With their opening game blues out of the way, Rohit Sharma’s team will be determined to ensure that they get back to winning ways.

Dream11 Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – IPL 2020

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Probable Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Siddhesh Lad, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Green

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma (captain), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Match details

The match will be played on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR vs MI squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Check Dream11 Prediction/KKR Dream11 Team/ MI Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more

ICC ODI World Cup: India to play warm-up matches against England and Netherlands, check full schedule

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 75000 crore investment to see big return soon, giga factory to kick off in March

Viral: BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Eunwoo, Seventeen's Mingyu spotted together in Busan

Suryakumar Yadav teases Virat Kohli for his running style in Anushka Sharma's latest post, says 'bhaiya aap..'

Viral video: MS Dhoni celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon's South pole, watch

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE