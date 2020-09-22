Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs MI IPL 2020

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the two-time IPL champions and that puts them in an elite league of clubs that have won this prestigious tournament. However, if there is one team against whom they have their worst nightmare, it is the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma’s side are the only team to have won the IPL four times. But, more importantly, they have inflicted a defeat on the Kolkata Knight Riders 19 times out of the 25 encounters that they have faced. Mumbai Indians have always gotten the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in every edition barring 2014. In IPL 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders achieved history when they defeated Mumbai Indians for the first and so far only time twice in one edition.

Mumbai Indians suffered a big jolt in IPL 2020 when they lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. This prolonged their misery in the UAE to six games without a win. With their opening game blues out of the way, Rohit Sharma’s team will be determined to ensure that they get back to winning ways.

Dream11 Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – IPL 2020

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Probable Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Siddhesh Lad, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Green

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma (captain), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Match details

The match will be played on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR vs MI squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

