IPL 2024 Auction: From Nita Ambani, Kaviya Maran, Preity Zinta to Jhanvi Mehta, know who will be present during bidding

The IPL 2024 Auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19 (Tuesday) and will feature a total of 333 players vying for selection. As the franchises gear up for intense bidding wars, the presence of key individuals at the auction table is expected to play a crucial role. Here are 10 influential figures likely to be at the forefront during the auction:

Mumbai Indians (MI) Owner - Nita Ambani:

Nita Ambani, known for her perpetual smile after successful player acquisitions, is a constant presence at the IPL auction. Her focused presence adds a sense of calmness to the table, facilitating quick decision-making for the MI franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strategist - Jhanvi Mehta:

Jhanvi Mehta, a pivotal member of the KKR think-tank, enters the auction prepared with a list of targeted players. As the daughter of co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla, she is anticipated to share the auction table responsibilities with CEO Venky Mysore and mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Delhi Capitals Co-owner - Kiran Kumar Gandhi:

Known for his strategic brilliance at auctions, Kiran Kumar Gandhi, who co-owns Delhi Capitals, is considered a veteran in bidding tactics. His experience plays a crucial role in steering the franchise through the auction process.

Lucknow Super Giants Coach - Justin Langer:

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer, now the coach of Lucknow Super Giants, will take charge of significant decisions in the absence of Gautam Gambhir. Expect Langer to play a key role in shaping the team's strategy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Strategist - Andy Flower:

Previously associated with LCG, Andy Flower will be orchestrating auction strategies for RCB this year. The Zimbabwean cricket legend brings his experience to the bidding room, aiming to secure valuable players for the franchise.

Gujarat Titans Coach - Ashish Nehra:

Animated and always in conversation with team owners and management, Ashish Nehra, the coach of Gujarat Titans, provides insights and wisdom during the auction. His active involvement contributes to the franchise's player selection process.

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Kumar Sangakkara:

Heading into his third IPL auction as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, Kumar Sangakkara approaches bidding with a calm demeanor, which contributes to the team's strategic decisions during the auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO - Kasi Viswanathan:

As the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, often spotted with earphones, holds the reins in making crucial decisions on auction day. His strategic insights play a pivotal role in shaping CSK's auction strategy.

Punjab Kings Co-owner - Preity Zinta:

A familiar face at IPL auctions, Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, was last seen at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Known for her enthusiastic bids, she adds a lively touch to the auction process.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner - Kaviya Maran:

Demonstrating a business-oriented approach, Kaviya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, takes charge of the auction proceedings. Collaborating with the head coach and management, she plays a decisive role in determining player acquisitions.