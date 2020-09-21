IPL 2020 â€“ Clash of young guns vs Dadâ€™s Army in RR vs CSK clash

The IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings is like a clash of generations. One team is filled with youngsters who, the other is the Dad’s Army. Chennai Super Kings reach IPL playoffs for fun. Rajasthan Royals have been plagued by inconsistency. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have faced two-year suspensions and have come back with a mixed bag. Chennai Super Kings won in 2018 and lost in the final in 2019. Rajasthan Royals reached the eliminator but finished 7th in IPL 2019.

When one looks at the squads, it is the clash of students taking on their mentors. Yashasvi Jaiswal was just a toddler when MS Dhoni made his debut in international cricket. Now, he will be up against Dhoni. The likes of Jaiswal in the Rajasthan Royals side make this side exciting, especially after the youngster’s performance in the Under-19 World Cup. However, for Rajasthan Royals, they will have to cope up with the absence of two star players.

Steve Smith will be available for the match against Chennai Super Kings and he will be expected to lead from the front. Jofra Archer has returned to add more firepower to his arsenal. However, the Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, either due to quarantine rules or due to taking care of their family members. With two big stars gone, the onus will be on Rajasthan Royals’ remaining players to fill in the gaps.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are like a well-oiled machine in the IPL. Everything that they touch turns to gold. That is because Chennai Super Kings have a captain who knows how to manage his resources. He may be down to 22 members in the squad, but MS Dhoni is sure to get the best out of the 22 in situation.

Team News

Also read Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for RR vs CSK IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals will have to fill the gap left by the absence of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. They have David Miller at their disposal but the absence of Stokes robs them of an all-rounder. Chennai Super Kings might go with an unchanged team.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Steve Smith, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tom Curran/Oshane Thomas

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Date and Time: 22nd September, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Statistics

Chennai Super Kings have a 14-7 head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals, with Chennai Super Kings having a 4-1 advantage in the last five matches.