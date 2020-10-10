IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: DC on top, RR’s play-off chances now mathematical

Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2020 points table following their commendable 46-run win against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The win was Delhi Capitals’ third straight win after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and this has put them in a great position to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs. With almost half of the tournament done, the race for the play-off race has intensified. If Delhi Capitals are in a strong position, then Rajasthan Royals’ chances have taken a massive hit following the loss. They have lost four consecutive games and after six matches, they just have four points. With a tough assignment against Sunrisers Hyderabad coming up, the situation has only gotten tougher for Steve Smith’s team.

Rajasthan Royals will have to win six out of their remaining eight games if they have to have any chance of qualifying for the play-offs. This loss has also dented their net run-rate and with no more games being played in Sharjah for Rajasthan Royals, they face an uphill task. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, can come one step closer to the play-offs if they beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The two games on Saturday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab is crucial for both sides. A win for KKR keeps them firmly in the mix for the play-offs while a loss for Kings XI Punjab effectively rules them out of the play-off race although mathematically, they can still make it. However, the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is massive for the simple reason that a loss for either team could hurt their play-off chances massively.

Purple and Orange Cap holders

Kagiso Rabada was once again in fine form for Delhi Capitals as he took 3/35 to increase his tally of wickets and the gap with Jasprit Bumrah in the race for the Purple Cap. The race for the Orange Cap remains the same although Kings XI Punjab’s duo of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul could extend their advantage while Faf du Plessis can also take the Orange Cap if he performs brilliantly for Chennai Super Kings in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Orange Cap (top three)

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): M – 6, R – 313, Average – 62.60, Strike-rate – 136.68

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): M – 6, R – 299, Average – 74.75, Strike-rate – 151

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab): M – 6, R – 281, Average: 46.83, Strike-rate – 162.43

Purple Cap (top three)

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): M – 6, Wickets – 15, Average – 12.33

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians): M – 6, Wickets – 11, Average – 17.8

Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians): M – 6, Wickets – 10, Average – 18.3