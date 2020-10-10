R Ashwin dismisses Jos Buttler in first clash since IPL 2019 mankading incident

Ravichandran Ashwin came to bowl in the third over of the Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 185 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a rematch between R Ashwin and Buttler for the first time ever since the mankading incident which took place in IPL 2019 at Jaipur. There was massive tension in the air. At that time, there were huge issues over the legality of his dismissal. However, in Dubai, there was redemption for Ashwin as he managed to get the better of Buttler in a legal way to psychologically win the battle.

In the third ball, Buttler slogged across the line and he mistimed it totally to square leg where Shikhar Dhawan took a good catch and the dashing England wicketkeeper walked back to the pavilion for 13. The wicket psychologically dented Rajasthan Royals and they could not recover as they stumbled to a 46-run loss to dim their chances of reaching the play-offs.

I liked how Jos Buttler was staying in the crease when Ashwin was bowling - this is the victory of Ravi Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/dNosMJWGqV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2020

The celebrations from R Ashwin told the entire story and he won the Man of the Match award for finishing with excellent figures of 2/22. After the match, he said the Delhi Capitals bowlers are ready to bowl in any situation and that is what makes them a potent force. “One of the important thing in this bowling attack is that most bowlers can bowl at any moment. It is sort of a role where you can put your hand up and be brave about it. I did use the carrom ball in the powerplay once or twice. It is just about how much you want to use it in the powerplay when you're ahead of the game. I got a brilliant catch and getting that Jos (Buttler) wicket was important,” Ashwin said.

Buttler vs Ashwin pic.twitter.com/eoyB9681kT — prabssVIRAT (@pbwarrior143) October 9, 2020

The wicket of Jos Buttler by Ravichandran Ashwin made social media go into meltdown, with many people saying that finally, Ashwin has managed to get rid of Buttler legitimately.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said the wicket was not like the previous Sharjah wickets and admitted that he is not batting well and this has impacted the team.

October 2020- Ashwin to Finch... @ashwinravi99 be like :;pic.twitter.com/zksQfAEMEO — Bibhu (@Bibhu237) October 6, 2020

“We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way. The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit stoppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs. At the moment, it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either,” Smith said.

About the win, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer remarked that it was great to captain this Delhi Capitals team.

Ashwin mentally disintegrated Buttler with the pre match warning. — Sameer (@Notacrickethack) October 9, 2020

“We thought it was an under par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favour. I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on this,” Shreyas Iyer remarked.

Meanwhile Buttler pic.twitter.com/GHZnr9LbJ3 — Jerseyno.7 (@DJVIRAS07) October 5, 2020

Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday while Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad and it is expected that their star all-rounder Ben Stokes might be available for this game.