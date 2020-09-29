Headlines

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - DC vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 11:04 AM IST

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Match 11 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between DC vs SRH at Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 IPL champions, have not gotten their IPL 2020 campaign off to a good start. David Warner’s team are the only side to have not yet scored a point in this edition of the tournament. After losses to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad know that a loss in the game against Delhi Capitals will dent their campaign even further. The over-reliance on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow as well as the spin of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan is hurting Sunrisers Hyderabad immensely.

At the other end, Delhi Capitals have had a superb start to the IPL 2020 campaign. They managed to hold their nerve and they came out of the dead twice thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ epic 20-ball fifty. With the ball, he managed to get two wickets off the final two balls as Delhi Capitals took the game to the Super Over which they won comfortably. However, their performance against Chennai Super Kings summed up their potential to really go the distance in this edition of IPL.

In 15 head-to-head encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a 9-6 advantage against Delhi Capitals but Shreyas Iyer’s side defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator of IPL 2019 for their first-ever win in the knock-out stage of the tournament. With momentum on Delhi Capitals’ side, they will be keen to extend their winning streak and prolong Sunrisers Hyderabad’s misery.

IPL 2020 11th Match LIVE between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (DC vs SRH) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (DC vs SRH)

Date: 29 Sep 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League DC vs SRH PLAYING 11

DC vs SRH Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:

Rishabh Pant

DC vs SRH Dream11 BATSMEN:

David Warner

Jonny Bairstow

Prithvi Shaw

 

Shreyas Iyer

Manish Pandey

DC vs SRH Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:

Marcus Stoinis

DC vs SRH Dream11 BOWLERS:

Kagiso Rabada

Amit Mishra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (DC vs SRH) Squads

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad

