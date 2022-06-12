Apple iPhone 13 gets massive price cut on Flipkart, Amazon

File Photo

If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone 13, you must not miss out on the amazing price deal at Flipkart and Amazon. The iPhone 13 model is priced at Rs 72,990 on Amazon. The phone’s price has been reduced from Rs 79,900 to Rs 72,990 marking a seven per cent decrease in original price value.

The e-commerce portal is also offering an exchange programme on the 128GB Apple iPhone 13. With the help of this, you can avail a discount of up to Rs 12,550 on your new Apple iPhone 13 by exchanging it with your older phone. If you manage to draw maximum benefit of this exchange offer, you can get the iPhone 13 at roughly Rs 60,440.

READ | Strawberry Moon: When, where to watch the Supermoon set to peak on June 14

Besides this, you can also avail additional cashback and quick savings via Amazon. If you hold an HDFC Bank card, then you can get an instant discount of up to Rs 40,000 on buying a new iPhone 13. Those having Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda cards can also take advantage of the benefits.

HDFC Card holders get Rs 4,000 discount, which reduces the price of Apple iPhone 13 to Rs 56,440. It is important to note that the exchange value of every smartphone can be different from the other. iPhones, in general, have a higher resale value as compared to any other smartphone. The exchange benefits will also depend upon the model and manufacturing date of the phone.

The Apple iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 72,999 on Flipkart. Available with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,500, this smartphone can be bought at Rs 57,299 in India.

At the time of purchase, both e-commerce platforms can tell you how much actual discount you will get in exchange. For getting this information, you will have to submit the IMEI number, brand name, model name of you older phone.

Apple iPhone 13 is now running at iOS 15.5 in India. The much-loved smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with an A15 Bionic chipset.