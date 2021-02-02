Headlines

DNA Special: Chargesheet against ex-Minister, two others by CBI in Yogesh Goudar death case

The CBI investigation has disclosed the alleged role of the said accused in the conspiracy. These accused are presently in judicial custody.

Jitendra Sharma

Updated: Feb 02, 2021, 09:51 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Vinay Kulkarni, Ex-Minister(Ex-MLA of Dharwad constituency) and two other persons Chandrashekhar Indi and Shivananand Birdar in a case related to alleged murder of Shri Yogesh Goudar, the then ZP member which happened in June, 2016.

The CBI investigation has disclosed the alleged role of the said accused in the conspiracy. These accused are presently in judicial custody. It was alleged that the said accused (Ex-Minister) had personal enmity and political rivalry with Shri Yogesh Goudar, who had declined the request to step back from contesting the Zilla Panchayath (ZP) election in 2016. Investigations revealed that the Ex Minister allegedly conspired with his close associates and in pursuance thereof, one of his associates agreed to execute the murder. It was further alleged that a land deal was entered by the accused and a purported land dispute was portrayed as a motive for the murder. Further, three country made pistols were also seized by CBI.

CBI investigation revealed that an associate of the said accused arranged other accused from Bangalore and they visited Dharward on two occasions. On the first occasion, they stayed in a Resort at Dandelli allegedly arranged by the said accused. They allegedly committed the murder during their second attempt. These accused fled after the commission of crime.

CBI has earlier identified & arrested 8 other accused and filed a charge-sheet on 20.05.2020.

It may be recalled that CBI had registered the case and taken over the investigation on 24.09.2019 based on the notifications of the Karnataka Govt and Govt of India. The case was earlier registered by local police vide Cr No. 135/2016 at Sub-Urban Police Station, Dharwad, on the allegations of the murder of Shri Yogish Gowdar on 15.06.2016. The local police filed the final report on 09.09.2016 before jurisdictional court, chargesheeting six accused persons (all residents of Dharwad).

Further investigation into the role of the other accused and larger conspiracy in this case is continuing.

