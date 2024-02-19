Twitter
Meet DU grad who became IAS officer in her first attempt, cracked UPSC exam at 22, is now posted at...

India

World's most powerful list released, India is at...

Nations are ranked according to the strength of their passports by the Henley Passport Index.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

Edited by

France topped the Henley Passport Index for 2024, which was recently released. India's passport ranking dropped from 84th to 85th place, one spot from the previous year. India's ranking has declined, which may surprise some given that Indian passport holders can now enter 62 countries this year without a visa, up from 60 last year.

Nations are ranked according to the strength of their passports by the Henley Passport Index. French passport holders can enter 194 countries without a visa in 2024, making them the top of the list.
Other top-ranked nations include France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain.

Although Bangladesh has dropped from 101st to 102nd place, Pakistan is still ranked 106th, exactly where it was last year. Maintaining its ranking of 58th, the neighbour of India, the Maldives, offers visa-free travel to 96 countries to holders of a strong passport. 

Even after recent announcements that Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand would grant Indian tourists entry without a visa, India has fallen in the rankings. The International Air Transport Association's (IATA) specialised data, which covers 199 distinct passport types and 227 travel destinations globally, is the basis for the Henley Passport Index's rankings, which cover the previous 19 years.

 Monthly updates are made to the index, which provides residents of sovereign nations with a worldwide benchmark. Significant shifts in worldwide mobility over the last 20 years have been observed, according to data from the Henley Passport Index. From an average of 58 countries to 111 countries this year, the number of countries to which citizens could travel without a visa dropped dramatically in 2006

