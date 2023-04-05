Search icon
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi

Nitin Gadkari said Gandhi must be thanked for making the country aware about VD Savarkar's life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari (File)

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks against VD Savarkar. He said Gandhi had no right to insult the Hindutva icon. 

Speaking at the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Nagpur, he said Gandhi must realise he made the remarks due to some misunderstanding.

He said Gandhi must show magnanimity and apologize for what he called a crime.  

"Who has given him the right to insult Savarkar? No one will tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Gadkari maintained.

He said Gandhi must be thanked for making the country aware about VD Savarkar's life.

Gandhi has been  targeting Savarkar for several years, claiming the ideologue had filed a mercy plea with the British. 

Last month, after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha due to his Modi surname remark, Gandhi said his name was Gandhi not Savarkar. 

"Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone," he added.

With inputs from PTI

