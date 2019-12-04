Within 6 months, 11,000 wifi hotspots will be set up at public places in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi government will set up 11,000 wifi hotspots within six months to provide free internet service at various public places in the national capital.

At a press conference, he said that 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus stops, and 7,000 in various markets across the national capital.

Kejriwal said that the first 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16.

"Every week 500 wifi-hotspots will be added, and within 6 months these 11,000 hotspots will be set up," Delhi Chief Minister said, adding that the entire project would cost around Rs 100 crores.

Earlier in October, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the capital's roads will be completely redesigned and landscaped in accordance with international standards.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the government had selected nine stretches that are almost 45 km long. He added that it is a pilot project and the work will be completed in a year.

The estimated cost for this pilot project will be around Rs 400 crore, he said.

The roads will not be just beautiful but reduce traffic congestion as well, he told the reporters. He further informed that the government would take scientific measures to properly utilise the space and eliminate the bottlenecks that lead to traffic jams.

Kejriwal said that the government will also create five to ten feet wide footpaths keeping in mind the differently-abled persons, adding that there will be space left for the trees.

For the autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, there will be separate stands. Other improvements include street furniture, lamps, and road resurfacing.

The capital's drainage system will also be reworked and it will utilize rainwater harvesting.

Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for early next year.