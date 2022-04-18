With positivity rate at 7.72%, is Delhi heading towards Covid 4th wave?

The active cases in the national capital stand at 1,729.

Delhi on Monday reported 501 new Covid cases, a marginal drop since Sunday when it saw 517 cases. With this, the positivity rate in the national capital reached 7.72%, while active cases stand at 1,729.

The city also reported 290 recoveries and zero death in the same time. A bulletin of the Health Department issued today said that there are 9,735 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, of which 81 (0.83 per cent) are occupied.

According to reports, in view of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.

READ | Covid 4th wave scare: Mask mandatory in Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, India Monday logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, according to the Union Health Ministry data.