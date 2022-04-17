Has Covid 4th wave started in Delhi? Caseload increases with positivity rate touching 5.33%

File photo

With 461 new cases on Saturday, Delhi's daily Covid-19 positivity rate has climbed to 5.33 per cent from 3.95 per cent a day before. The positivity rate is the number of cases detected per 100 tests.

During the same period, the national capital also reported two deaths, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The active cases now stand at 1,262 in the city.

A surge in the coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen over the last few days. This comes after reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for completely offline classes.

READ | Covid 4th wave: WHO warns about rising cases, says we may fail in the next phase of pandemic

Apart from Covid cases in private schools in the national capital, adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad also reported new cases of the disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier Saturday said coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

He further said that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) if they detect any case.

Meanwhile, as per reports, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.

READ | ‘Shocked with PM Modi’s silence’: Opposition parties slam Centre as communal violence increases