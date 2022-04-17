‘Shocked with PM Modi’s silence’: Opposition parties slam Centre on communal violence case

‘Shocked with PM Modi’s silence’: Opposition parties slam Centre as communal violence increases

With many states across the country noticing a rise in communal clashes and violence during religious gatherings, the opposition parties have rallied together to condemn these attacks, and demand peace in the county with rising tensions.

A total of thirteen opposition parties have come together to issue a joint appeal, in which it demanded peace and harmony in the community and also urged the Centre to take strict action against those who perpetrated the communal violence.

The opposition parties also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that they are “shocked with his silence” on the matter of increasing communal violence in the country. The letter issued by the opposition was posted on social media by Salman Khurshid.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid further questioned some opposition parties over their absence from taking the collective stand for the opposition. In the caption, Khurshid wrote, “SP, BSP, AAP wither?”

The letter states, “We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals, and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarise our society.”

Slamming PM Modi, the opposition further wrote, “We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society".

The letter further said, “This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage.” Calling for peace, the opposition said, “We reiterate our firm conviction that our country will prosper only if it respects, accommodates, and celebrates its many diversities in full measure.”

The letter concluded, “We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all our party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony.”

The letter was signed by several major opposition parties in India, including the Congress party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M), DMK, RJD, and others. Major oppositions AAP, SP, and BSP were not a part of the appeal.

