'Will visit Jama Masjid on Friday': Azad released from Tihar Jail, vows to continue anti-CAA stir

Azad was granted conditional bail by a Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday and was released on Thursday.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was on Thursday released from Tihar Jail, a day after a Delhi court granted conditional bail to him in a case related to the anti-CAA protests.

Azad was granted conditional bail by a Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday which said that he cannot visit Delhi for next four weeks and will have to mark his presence with Saharanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh every Saturday for the next 4 weeks.

The Bhim Army chief was welcomed by a huge crowd outside the Tihar Jail.

Azad said he will visit Jama Masjid at 1 pm on Friday.

"Later, I will also visit Ravidas temple, a gurudwara and a church," he said.

He further added, "Humara andolan samvidhanik roop se jaari rahega jab tak yeh kanoon wapas nahi liya jata. Jo log mulk ko bantna chahte hain hum unke khilaaf hain (Our movement will continue in a constitutional manner until this law is withdrawn. We are against the people who want to divide the country)."

Azad was arrested and sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court. His outfit, Bhim Army, had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Amendment Act, despite not having permission.

Granting bail to Azad, judge Kamini Lau ordered him to not stay in Delhi for next four weeks due to impending assembly elections.

"I want no interference in elections," she said.

If Azad visits Delhi for treatment, he has to convey the same to the police, the judge said in her order.

The judge has, however, allowed him to stay in Delhi for the next 24 hours. This came on the request of lawyer Mahmood Paracha that Azad wanted to go to Jama Masjid to pay obeisance.