'Why shame Arunachal?': TMC leader Mahua Moitra on IAS Rinku Dugga transfer

TMC leader Mahua Moitra took to Twitter on Friday to urge Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to protest the Union Home Ministry's treatment of the state as a ‘dumping ground’ for its ‘rubbish’. After transferring IAS Rinku Dugga, wife of IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, to Arunachal Pradesh following the dog-walking incident in Thyagraj Stadium, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP accused MHA of simply paying lip service to the northeast.

Why shame Arunachal by transferring errant Delhi bureaucrat there?

Why pay lip service to North East & then treat area like a dump for your rubbish, MHA?

Please protest @PemaKhanduBJP @KirenRijiju — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 26, 2022

Mahua appealed to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu to oppose the MHA's use of Arunachal Pradesh as a "dump for your rubbish". Mahua Moitra questioned why Arunachal Pradesh should be punished for the irresponsible IAS officer's appointment there.

The deployment of an "errant Delhi bureaucrat" to Arunachal Pradesh is a shame, said the Lok Sabha MP in her tweet. IAS Sanjeev Khirwar has been relocated to Ladakh. Soon after the IAS couple's misuse of the Delhi government stadium, the Aam Aadmi Party government released an order that all sporting facilities stay operational till 10 p.m. to avoid any disturbance to sportsmen.

Transfer orders for both IAS officers were issued later on Thursday. While Sanjeev Khirwar has been assigned to Ladakh, Rinku Dugga has been sent to Arunachal Pradesh.

