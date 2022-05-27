After IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar, Rinku Dugga transferred out of Delhi, Kutta trends on Twitter: Hilarious memes

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh

Thousands of Twitter users have shared hilarious memes after the Centre transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to different locations for walking their dog inside Delhi's Thyagraj stadium. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh as punishment for their alleged misuse of power.

According to reports, Khirwar and Dugga would make the stadium administration evict athletes early so that they could walk their dog. After the incident came to light, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ordered all the stadiums in the national capital to open till 10 pm so that sportspersons get more time to practise.

Here are some examples of memes on the topic Kutta.

Ladakh (IAS ka kutta) Arunachal pic.twitter.com/hQmkfEoAln — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) May 26, 2022

And Kutta be like.. pic.twitter.com/6gpCwmmaPc — 1:40 ki last bottle (@from_bihar_se) May 26, 2022

The IAS Couple who walked kutta in Delhi stadium ( Sanjeev Khirwar & wife Rinku Dugga ) have been transferred to #Ladakh and #ArunachalPradesh .

Govt should ends IAS jobs they good for Nothing .#WhereWillTheDogGo #IASOfficer #morningmotivation pic.twitter.com/PBz232S0Wk — भावना मंत्री (@FeelingMinister) May 27, 2022

#IASOfficer #ThyagrajStadium #Kutta



The IAS Couple - Sanjeev Khirwar & wife Rinku Dugga have been transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh,



Sportsperson outside their Home : pic.twitter.com/mXHzO06LNm — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 26, 2022

“Kutta bada powerful nikla”

The dog turned out to be very powerful indeed.

Transferred them from their plush jobs in the end.

Jyotish wise that’s Ketu for you.

Sudden acts like that and the dog association. https://t.co/sKzToVRq0N May 26, 2022

Poor dog is completely confused whether he should go to Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh.#IASCouple #IASOfficer Kutta pic.twitter.com/CH1PS6Zq2l — Pallavi Priya (@P24Pallavi) May 27, 2022

#IASOfficer, Brilliant Job Mota Bhai



This will set an example for other high headed babus.



Ek ko extreme North me bheja hai aur dusre ko extreme east me. Posting bhi gayi haath se.



Ghumao ab kutta pahado aur jungalon me.#IASOfficer #Delhi meanwhile be student Athletes pic.twitter.com/UMPucfIJTd — BHARAT KUMAR (@BHARATK67053857) May 26, 2022

The #IASCouple - Sanjeev Khirwar & wife Rinku Dugga have been transferred to #Ladakh and #ArunachalPradesh on Kutta controversy.



Sportsperson in the stadium earlier: pic.twitter.com/MQX1eFJU9z May 27, 2022

The Home Ministry had sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary on the report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by an IAS couple, and took action after he submitted his report.

In the order, the Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, would be shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.