After IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar, Rinku Dugga transferred out of Delhi, Kutta trends on Twitter: Hilarious memes

Khirwar and Dugga would make the stadium administration evict athletes early so that they could walk their dog.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh

Thousands of Twitter users have shared hilarious memes after the Centre transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to different locations for walking their dog inside Delhi's Thyagraj stadium. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh as punishment for their alleged misuse of power.

According to reports, Khirwar and Dugga would make the stadium administration evict athletes early so that they could walk their dog. After the incident came to light, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ordered all the stadiums in the national capital to open till 10 pm so that sportspersons get more time to practise.

Here are some examples of memes on the topic Kutta.

The Home Ministry had sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary on the report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by an IAS couple, and took action after he submitted his report.

In the order, the Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, would be shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect. 

