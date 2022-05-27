'Appalling conduct': BJP lambasts MK Stalin for making 'Tamil language' demand in front of PM Modi

MK Stalin to Narendra Modi: Return GST dues to Tamil Nadu. (File)

Chennai: MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, demanded GST dues from the Centre while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Thursday. He also talked about making Tamil the official language in the Madras High Court, irking the BJP that said it is ashamed of the chief minister's behavior.

The DMK chief demanded that the Central government pay Rs 14,006 crore to Tamil Nadu as GST dues. "I appeal to the government to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 crore to our state. I also appeal to the Prime Minister that Tamil should be announced as an official language at the High court," Stalin said.

The remark came after PM Modi lauded the culture and the language of Tamil Nadu. He called Tamil an eternal language.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K Annamalai said the Chief Minister had disgraced himself by his "appalling conduct".

"As an ordinary citizen of India and a proud Tamil, I am absolutely ashamed by the appalling conduct of TN CM @mkstalin. Hon PM @narendramodi had come as the PM, not for a BJP programme. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself."

"On language, PM @narendramodi has expressed his affection for the Tamil language, literature & culture on multiple occasions. I don`t think @mkstalin needs an answer because I am sure he also does not believe what he said on the issue. He was only doing petty politics," he added.

The BJP leader said Stalin had insulted the GST Council, a shining example of federalism. Taking potshots at Stalin, he accused him of "dynastic entitlement that doesn't understand consensus".

With inputs from ANI