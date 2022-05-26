‘Don’t impose Hindi on us. Consider Tamil equivalent’: CM Stalin to Centre in PM Modi’s presence

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multiple developmental projects during a ceremony, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday called upon the Central government not to impose Hindi on the state, saying: "Don`t impose Hindi on us. Consider Tamil equivalent to Hindi."

In his address at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also said that his state is a model for inclusive growth, and this is the Dravidian model.

“Our state is a pioneer not only in economic and other related factors but also in social justice, equality and women empowerment and this is the Dravidian model of governance,” said the Tamil Nadu CM.

Stalin said that Tamil is an ancient language but a modern language as well, as he demanded Tamil be the official language in the High Court and government offices.

The Chief Minister also listed a set of key demands on behalf of the state including exemption from NEET and releasing pending GST dues.

Stalin also requested to allotment of more projects and funds to the state in the true spirit of the Centre-state relationship.

