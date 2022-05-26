IAS officer who walked dog in Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium transferred to Ladakh for ‘misusing position’

File photo

In a swift action by the government, the Home Ministry took the call to transfer the IAS officer who walked his dog inside a sports stadium in Delhi to Ladakh. This decision was taken by the government in view of the IAS officer’s “misuse of position”.

The Centre on Thursday shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of official position by them, officials said, as per PTI reports.

In order, the Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect. According to official sources, the home ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, they said.

The sources said that necessary action will be initiated based on the report. Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

This comes as news reports emerged of the IAS officer closing down the Thyagraj Stadium earlier than the designated time so that the couple can use the premises to walk their dog. The news couple attracted a lot of flak for this action after the sportsperson complained about not being able to practice.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all the state-run stadiums and facilities in Delhi will remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can practice as they please.

Kejriwal announced, “It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them.”

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Taj Mahal controversy: 4 held for offering namaz on premises, booked for ‘riot provocation