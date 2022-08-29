Why did Shashwat Amrev enter the world of content creation?

In a broader picture, social media has curbed the geographical boundaries thus giving a platform to reach the 8 billion population of the earth all at once. But how is this helping? Well, ask individuals like Shashwat Amrev, who are rightly using these platforms to share some nifty and valuable information. This teenager is held in high regard for the trading and finance-related content that he creates.

Now idolised by millions, Shashwat Amrev is a trader, legal hacker, and administrator of more than eight startups. But one question that constantly stymies us is: why did this young boy come into the realm of content creation? As we got all nosy to find our answers, we learned that Shashwat Amrev's passion for content creation arose when his own strategies and frameworks started to yield the desired outcome.

With the mere notion of sharing his understanding of trading and finance so that even others could benefit, Amrev started creating content on YouTube and then expanded to other social media channels. All of his students and followers were inspired by his content on Instagram too, as it was well researched and value-packed.

Do you think it was easy for Shashwat Amrev to be a digital creator? "I would be lying if I said it was easy to get into the content creation space. The growth was slow, and the response was sluggish, but things take time to fall into place, and once they do, nothing can stop you! Everything requires effort," said Amrev.

The creator didn't lose his dedication to providing loads of free value to his followers. He pursued his passion and learnt new skills and strategies to get even better results. Having focused much on finance and trading, Amrev also paid his undivided attention to creating informative content on YouTube.

Shashwat Amrev dons multiple hats. He is also an author, the youngest certified forensic expert, and an ethical hacker. He is the founder of AmrevX and Stock Market Edges. He has guided more than 25,000 students and enjoys a social base of approximately 5 million. If you too are looking for some discernible trading information, go to Shashwat Amrev's page right now.

