Why are BJP supporters protesting in West Bengal’s Kaliyaganj? Rape, murder of Dalit girl sparks violence

The Kaliyaganj Community Development Block in West Bengal saw several bouts of violence as many people took to the streets, protesting against the government and the police administration in the state after the rape and murder of a minor girl in the area.

Opposition Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) organized a protest after the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in the area, calling for the Gherao of the Superintendent of Police's office. Some protestors turned violent and even set a police station on fire in Kaliyaganj.

The authorities of Kaliyaganj, keeping in mind the disturbances in the area, have suspended the internet services in Kaliyaganj Community Development Block covering Police Station Kaliyaganj under Raiganj Police District in Uttar Dinajpur till 8 am on April 30.

A civic police volunteer, who was injured in violence over a 17-year-old girl's death in Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday, police said. Mijanur Rehman was critically injured as violence rocked Kaliaganj on Tuesday. He died while undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, they said.

What is happening in West Bengal’s Kaliyaganj?

Last week, a body of a girl was found floating in a canal in the Kaliyaganj area of West Bengal. She went missing a day earlier after leaving home for her tuition classes.

After recovering the body, police allegedly dragged it on the road a few metres, triggering widespread criticism, and eventually leading to the suspension of four Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs). The girl's family has been alleging that she was raped and murdered and filed a police complaint against a 20-year-old man and his father who have been arrested.

Now, the BJP has kicked up a massive protest against the police administration and government in West Bengal, urging strict action against the accused in the case.

