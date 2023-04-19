Search icon
West Bengal government issues Covid-19 advisory amid rise in cases, check do's and don'ts to follow

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

File Photo

Covid-19 cases are rising across India and keeping the same in mind, the West Bengal government has now issued a Covid-19 advisory and a list of do's and don'ts for the citizens of the state. As per the Covid-19 advisory issued by the West Bengal government, people have been advised to avoid mass gatherings, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with co-morbidities.

"As far as possible, please use proper mask irrespective of age", if compelled to enter a crowd, the advisory read. The advisory also urged people to frequently wash their hands and use alcohol-based sanitisers to kill the virus.

For those who tested positive Covid home isolation for a week is advised and "If your symptoms aggravate report to a hospital or doctor immediately." 

Intake of antibiotics or cough syrups without medical advice is restricted in the advisory. A state Helpline No. 14416 is also being issued. 

Meanwhile, India reported a total of 7,633 new covid-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, marking a significant dip from Monday when 9,111 cases were reported, as per the daily health bulletin released on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry. It said that the active caseload currently stands at 61,233. 

With 6,702 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,42,42,474 with a recovery rate standing at 98.68 percent.

The total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive are 220.66 crores with 749 doses administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far currently stands at 92.43 crores with 2,11, 029 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Bollywood star kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika party hard with Orry, photos go viral
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha attend Selfiee screening
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
