Why an ex-Pakistan army officer Lt Colonel Zahir was conferred with Padma Shri

Headlines

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

HomeIndia

India

Why an ex-Pakistan army officer Lt Colonel Zahir was conferred with Padma Shri

Lt Colonel Zahir was conferred with one of the highest civilian awards in India, in recognition of his sacrifices and contribution to the 1971 war.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 07:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Padma awards were conferred this week by President Ram Nath Kovind to people for their exceptional and distinguished service and who immensely contributed to their cause or to a profession. But one name that stood out was that of Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, once a Pakistani soldier and now a Padma Shri awardee.

The story of this Pakistani soldier is very interesting and filled with grit. Lt Colonel Zahir was conferred with one of the highest civilian awards in India, in recognition of his sacrifices and contribution to India's success in the 1971 war against Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

While India and Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of the 1971 liberation war, this award bestowed to Lt Colonel Zahir holds a special meaning who incidentally turns 71 this year, a number that is very close to the hearts of all Bangladeshis and also has a special meaning for India.

The valour of Lt Colonel Zahir can be understood from the fact that he proudly says there is a death sentence pending in his name for the last 50 years in Pakistan, almost showcasing it as a badge of honour.

Who is Lt Colonel Zahir?

At 20, Lt Colonel Zahir was an officer in the Pakistan Army posted in the Sialkot sector.

After the liberation of East Pakistan, he went on to serve the Bangladesh Army and is a highly decorated officer.

Lt Colonel Zahir was conferred with Bir Protik, the Indian equivalent of the Vir Chakra for gallantry.

Lt Colonel (Retd.) Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir was bestowed with Bangladesh's highest civil honour - Swadhinata Padak.

Lt Colonel Zahir was conferred the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India.

The story of Lt Colonel Zahir

As a young 20-year-old officer in the Pakistan Army posted in the Sialkot sector managed to cross over to India in March 1971.

He crossed over to India at the height of the Pakistani army's atrocities and human rights violations in erstwhile East Pakistan. 

Lt Colonel Zahir had documents and maps stuffed in his boots and Rs 20 in his pocket when he crossed over to neighbouring India.

Suspecting him of being a Pakistani spy, he was grilled by Indian forces at the border and later taken to Pathankot where senior military officers questioned him. 

It was when he presented documents of the Pakistan Army's deployments that the officers knew it was serious business.

Lt Colonel Zahir was sent to Delhi where he stayed in a safe house for months before moving to East Pakistan now called Bangladesh.

In East Pakistan Lt Colonel (Retd.) Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir trained the Mukti Bahini in guerilla warfare to take on the Pakistani army.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet engineer who left lucrative job at Amazon to take on entrepreneurial journey, now has net worth of Rs 9000 crore

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Elon Musk recruiting for human trials of Neuralink implant, check details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE