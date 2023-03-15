Who was Sam Manekshaw, India-Pakistan war hero who inspired Vicky Kaushal’s latest film Sam Bahadur?

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur in his latest film

After the success of his film Sardar Uddham Singh, Vicky Kaushal is all set to drop another biopic on a national hero. Vicky Kaushal dropped the teaser of his new film Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life and heroics of India-Pakistan war hero Sam Manekshaw.

The film is based on the life of Indian Army jawan Sam Manekshaw, who played a pivotal role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. His tenure in the Indian Army spanned four total decades, during which he fought five wars for the country.

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he had finally wrapped up the shooting of Sam Bahadur, which is set to be released across the country on December 1, 2023. He also shared a photo of the set, where he was dressed in the Indian Army uniform as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Who was Army Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw?

Indian Army Field Marshall Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, who is also known as Sam Manekshaw and Sam Bahadur (Sam the Brave), was the Chief of Army Staff for the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Sam Manekshaw played a pivotal role in defending our country against intruders during the India-Pakistan war, and his four-decade-long Army career saw him fighting in five crucial wars, including World War II under the British Indian Army.

Sam Bahadur was tasked with planning the strategy for the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, as he was the Chief of Army Staff at the moment. Bahadur also planned several military operations in East Pakistan, including the training and equipping of Mukti Bahini, a local militia group of Bengali nationalists.

According to Manekshaw’s strategy, the Mukti Bahini was equipped with arms and was used to harass and subdue many members of the Pakistan Military, which eventually played in the favour of India during the 1971 war.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur is currently in the post-production stage, and will be released across the country on December 1, 2023.

