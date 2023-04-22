Who was Lance Naik Kulwant Singh? Son of Kargil war hero who was killed in Poonch terrorist attack

Photo: Twitter/@raghav_chadha

Five courageous troops were killed in the line of duty by terrorists in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. Like his father, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, who died in the Kargil conflict in 1999, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh was one of the five jawans who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the terrorist assault on Thursday.

Who was Lance Naik Kulwant Singh?

11 years after his father gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Kargil Heights, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh enlisted in the military in 2010. Before leaving home, he reportedly told his mother not to be worried about him. Two children, a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and a three-month-old son, lived with Kulwant in the Moga village of Chadik. Kulwant Singh was the family's lone provider following his father's heroic martyrdom.

Since Kulwant was the only source of income for the family of income, the sarpach of the village suggested that the government step up and offer his family every assistance.

READ | Al-Qaeda threatens attack after Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf are killed on live TV, calls them 'martyrs'

Poonch terrorist attack

On Thursday, suspected terrorists shot upon an Army vehicle travelling between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector, according to a statement from the army. The use of grenades by alleged LeT terrorists caused the Indian Army vehicle to catch fire, the army noted in its statement. According to the Army, the event claimed the lives of five members of the Rashtriya Rifles who were stationed there to conduct security measures against terrorism.

Operation underway to hunt down terrorists

Following the assault, the army organised a significant investigation on Friday to find the six to seven militants it claimed were responsible for the ambush. Drones and observation helicopters have also been hurriedly dispatched to the region to assist with search-and-destroy operations.

The actions are being coordinated by the security forces, which include the army, police, and intelligence organisations. About their entrance into the area, more information is being discovered. A source claims that a thorough search is being done in the region where there are numerous naturally occurring cave-like formations.

READ | Delhi Horror: Man kills live-in partner, dumps body 12 km away with sister's help

(With inputs from ANI)