Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, singer and Congress leader shot dead in Punjab's Mansa?

Sidhu Moose Wala's security had been withdrawn recently.

Mansa: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district. Two others have been injured in the firing. Dr Ranjeet Rai, the Civil Surgeon of Mansa Hospital, has confirmed his death. "Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead," he said.

He said three people were brought to the hospital out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. The other two have been referred for further treatment.

The Congress party has expressed condolences to his family and fans.

"The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the party tweeted.

Who is Sidhu Moose Wala?

Sidhu Moose Wala was a well known name in the Punjabi music and cinema industry. Born in 1993, Sidhu had started his career as a songwriter. He began his singing career with the song 'G Wagon'.

Sidhu Moose Wala was born in Mansa's Moosa village. He is an electric engineering graduate. He completed his B-tech from Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. He had begun listening to hip-hop music when he was in Class 6. He was influenced by late rapper Tupac Shakur. He was known for writing controversial lyrics.

Sidhu Moose Wala had moved to Canada after his graduation. Many of his songs were in top 100 chart in the country. He started performing live in 2018. The Aam Aadmi Party had accused him of promoting gun culture through his songs.

Sidhu joined the Congress party in December 2021. He contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla by a massive margin of 63,323 votes. His vote share was 20.52 per cent.