Who is Naba Das? Odisha Health Minister who was shot by a cop at event

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot on Sunday and taken to the hospital. His health is still in serious condition. The incident occurred about 12.30 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon in the Jharsuguda district's Brajarajnagar neighbourhood. According to sources, it was ASI Gopal Das, a police officer, who opened fire on Das.

Naba Das was rushed to the hospital immediately after being shot in the chest. When the police officer saw the minister depart his car at Gandhi Square, he fired four or five rounds. On his way to a meeting, the minister was assaulted in Brajrajnagar, the district capital.