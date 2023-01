Lucknow-Kolkata Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow Airport after bird hit (file photo)

A Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a bird hit during the take-off on Sunday.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection": AIX Connect spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited.

