PM Modi meets Meera Manjhi at her house during Ayodhya tour, who is she?

Who is Meera Manjhi whose house was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Ayodhya tour amid the last stage of preparations for the Ayodhya temple?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Meera Manjhi on Saturday as he inaugurated various development projects ahead of the grand Ram temple inauguration scheduled on January 22. Meera Manjhi has also been invited to the inauguration event.

Meera lives in Ayodhya with her husband and in-laws. Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a video of the PM's visit to Meera. He even drank tea served by Meera.

Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary Meera expresses her happiness on meeting PM Modi.



PM Modi had tea at Meera's house, during his Ayodhya tour today.

Meera said that she was not aware of PM Modi's visit and it was only an hour ago that she was told about the Political leader's visit.

Modi asked Meera about the facility of gas cylinders, free electricity and water supplies. Modi event met two children from the locality. Undoubtedly all of them were delighted to meet the Prime Minister of the country and have been able to spend time with him made their days memorable.

