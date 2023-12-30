Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

'If it is not going well, there could be…': S Somanath on ISRO's plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

PM Modi meets Meera Manjhi at her house during Ayodhya tour, who is she?

Who is Meera Manjhi whose house was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Ayodhya tour amid the last stage of preparations for the Ayodhya temple?

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Meera Manjhi on Saturday as he inaugurated various development projects ahead of the grand Ram temple inauguration scheduled on January 22. Meera Manjhi has also been invited to the inauguration event. 

Meera lives in Ayodhya with her husband and in-laws. Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a video of the PM's visit to Meera. He even drank tea served by Meera.  

Meera said that she was not aware of PM Modi's visit and it was only an hour ago that she was told about the Political leader's visit. 

Modi asked Meera about the facility of gas cylinders, free electricity and water supplies. Modi event met two children from the locality. Undoubtedly all of them were delighted to meet the Prime Minister of the country and have been able to spend time with him made their days memorable. 

Read: Passengers chant 'Jai Shri Ram' as first flight to Ayodhya takes off from Delhi: Watch

