Passengers chant 'Jai Shri Ram' as first flight to Ayodhya takes off from Delhi: Watch

The first passenger flight of Indigo took off from Delhi on Saturday (30 December) to the recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

An ANI video featured IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcoming passengers onboard the Ayodhya-bound flight. Shekhar said, I am fortunate that IndiGo gave me the opportunity to command a flight of this significance." As the video ends, the captain and passengers chant' Jai Shri Ram.'

Other videos also showed devotees chanting "Jai Shri Ram" prior to boarding the first aircraft to arrive at the airport in Ayodhya.

Phase 1 of the airport, which is 15 km from the center of Ayodhya, was built at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore, according to a PMO statement. Along with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi inaugurated the airport on Saturday.

The airport's 6,500 square meter terminal building can accommodate roughly 10 lakh people a year. The airport's terminal structure, which has 6,500 square meters overall, can handle roughly 10 lakh people a year. This event occurs prior to the historic "pran pratishtha," or idol consecration ritual, which is scheduled for January 22 at the Ram temple that is still under construction.

