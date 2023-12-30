Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

Passengers chant 'Jai Shri Ram' as first flight to Ayodhya takes off from Delhi: Watch

IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcoming passengers onboard the Ayodhya-bound flight

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The first passenger flight of Indigo took off from Delhi on Saturday (30 December) to the recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

 

An ANI video featured IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcoming passengers onboard the Ayodhya-bound flight. Shekhar said, I am fortunate that IndiGo gave me the opportunity to command a flight of this significance." As the video ends, the captain and passengers chant' Jai Shri Ram.' 

 

 

Other videos also showed devotees chanting "Jai Shri Ram" prior to boarding the first aircraft to arrive at the airport in Ayodhya.

Phase 1 of the airport, which is 15 km from the center of Ayodhya, was built at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore, according to a PMO statement. Along with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi inaugurated the airport on Saturday.

The airport's 6,500 square meter terminal building can accommodate roughly 10 lakh people a year. The airport's terminal structure, which has 6,500 square meters overall, can handle roughly 10 lakh people a year. This event occurs prior to the historic "pran pratishtha," or idol consecration ritual, which is scheduled for January 22 at the Ram temple that is still under construction.

(With input from wires )

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

