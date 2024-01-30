Who is Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, who can be the next Jharkhand Chief Minister?

“Soon, Hemant Soren-ji will also resign from the post of Chief Minister and his wife, Kalpana Soren-ji, will take over as the next Chief Minister. The new year looks painful for the Soren family," BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey had posted on X.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren has evaded 10 ED summonses. And speculations are rife that he may be arrested any time.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating other cases too against him. So, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has its replacement ready to take over as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister.

She is Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, although she isn't an MLA presently.

As per several reports, JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed resigned from the Assembly to offer space to Kalpana Shoren.

According to insiders, the plan is to get Kalpana Soren elected in a by-election from Gandey.

Who is Kalpana Soren?

Kalpana is from the Mayurbhanj in Odisha, the home district of President Droupadi Murmu. Kalpana got married to Hemant Soren on 7 February 2006. The 43-year-old Kalpana Soren holds an MBA and a master's in engineering degrees. She is well-educated and admired by one and all in the JMM. She has two children, named Nikhil and Ansh. She has been strongly raising her voice for the rights of the tribal community, but she was earlier not active in politics. She is involved in organic farming and runs a school. She has three commercial buildings in her name with a net worth of Rs 4.87 crore.

Lately, Kalpana has been advising Hemant on numerous matters. She was also there at Hemant's meeting with MLAs on Tuesday morning in Ranchi after returning to Ranchi.





